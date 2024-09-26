Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Search and Rescue Refuel

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Capt. Valeria Pete 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 1-111th Florida Army National Guard land in Tallahassee, Fla., for refueling as they continue search and rescue operations throughout the impacted area after Hurricane Helene, Sept. 26, 2024. Response to Hurricane Helene is a massive team effort, and FLARNG fully mobilizes all available forces.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938177
    VIRIN: 240927-A-RR521-4899
    PIN: 02
    Filename: DOD_110588195
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

