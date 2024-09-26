Hurricane Helene Search and Rescue Refuel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 1-111th Florida Army National Guard land in Tallahassee, Fla., for refueling as they continue search and rescue operations throughout the impacted area after Hurricane Helene, Sept. 26, 2024. Response to Hurricane Helene is a massive team effort, and FLARNG fully mobilizes all available forces.