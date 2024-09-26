This is a b-roll package of alternative shots from the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama on September 25, 2024. Warrant Officer Training School (WOTS) is a 40-day training program, in-residence accessions program with the goal of developing professional warrant officers who can advise and integrate at varying organizational levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938176
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-LO387-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110588173
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Warrant Officer Training School ribbon cutting ceremony Broll Package, by Robert Dantzler and Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS
