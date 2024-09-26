Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School ribbon cutting ceremony Broll Package

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler and Ronny Taylor

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is a b-roll package of alternative shots from the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama on September 25, 2024. Warrant Officer Training School (WOTS) is a 40-day training program, in-residence accessions program with the goal of developing professional warrant officers who can advise and integrate at varying organizational levels.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938176
    VIRIN: 240925-F-LO387-1002
    Filename: DOD_110588173
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Warrant Officer Training School ribbon cutting ceremony Broll Package, by Robert Dantzler and Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

