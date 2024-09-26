Air Force Warrant Officer Training School ribbon cutting ceremony Broll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is a b-roll package of alternative shots from the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama on September 25, 2024. Warrant Officer Training School (WOTS) is a 40-day training program, in-residence accessions program with the goal of developing professional warrant officers who can advise and integrate at varying organizational levels.