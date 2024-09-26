A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the officially opening of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery Alabama, September 25, 2024. The inaugural class of 30 warrant officer candidates will arrive two weeks after the ceremony and after eight weeks of instruction, will graduate in December.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 10:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|938175
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110588122
|Length:
|00:15:46
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Robert Dantzler and Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
