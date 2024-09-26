Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the officially opening of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery Alabama, September 25, 2024. The inaugural class of 30 warrant officer candidates will arrive two weeks after the ceremony and after eight weeks of instruction, will graduate in December.