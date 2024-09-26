Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler and Ronny Taylor

    Air University Public Affairs

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the officially opening of the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery Alabama, September 25, 2024. The inaugural class of 30 warrant officer candidates will arrive two weeks after the ceremony and after eight weeks of instruction, will graduate in December.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 10:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 938175
    VIRIN: 240925-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110588122
    Length: 00:15:46
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Robert Dantzler and Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrant officer
    ribbon cutting
    WOTS
    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download