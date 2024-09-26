Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescues man and his dog

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938174" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescue a man and his dog, Thursday, after his vessel became disabled 25 miles off Sanibel Island. AST2 Hudson assisted the individual with the hoist before they were brought to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman)