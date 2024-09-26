Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescues man and his dog

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescue a man and his dog, Thursday, after his vessel became disabled 25 miles off Sanibel Island. AST2 Hudson assisted the individual with the hoist before they were brought to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman)
