    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescues man and his dog

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescue a man and his dog, Thursday, after his vessel became disabled 25 miles off Sanibel Island. AST2 Hudson assisted the individual with the hoist before they were brought to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938174
    VIRIN: 240926-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110588121
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Hurricane
    SAR
    Rescue
    Clearwater
    Dog
    Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

