    CJTF-HOA Boosts Crisis Response and Partnerships

    LIBREVILLE, GABON

    09.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers with the East Africa Response Force arrived in Libreville, Gabon in September 2024 for a multi-day critical Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise. This exercise was a key component of CJTF-HOA’s mission to enhance crisis response capabilities and foster military cooperation with regional partners and U.S. embassies. More than 150 personnel participated, conducting joint training across 67,000 nautical miles, including air refueling, logistical operations, and ground and medical exercises. These efforts showcased U.S. readiness to address security challenges while strengthening the strategic partnership between U.S. and Gabonese forces.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938171
    VIRIN: 240920-Z-VY485-1001
    Filename: DOD_110588073
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LIBREVILLE, GA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Boosts Crisis Response and Partnerships, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Gabon
    Africom
    Joint Force
    CJTF-HOA
    EARF

