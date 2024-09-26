CJTF-HOA Boosts Crisis Response and Partnerships

U.S. Soldiers with the East Africa Response Force arrived in Libreville, Gabon in September 2024 for a multi-day critical Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise. This exercise was a key component of CJTF-HOA’s mission to enhance crisis response capabilities and foster military cooperation with regional partners and U.S. embassies. More than 150 personnel participated, conducting joint training across 67,000 nautical miles, including air refueling, logistical operations, and ground and medical exercises. These efforts showcased U.S. readiness to address security challenges while strengthening the strategic partnership between U.S. and Gabonese forces.
|09.20.2024
|09.27.2024 11:49
|Package
|938171
|240920-Z-VY485-1001
|DOD_110588073
|00:01:00
|LIBREVILLE, GA
|0
|0
