    Cutting-edge technologies spotlighted at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    More than 30 technology companies showcased their products during the 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day, which was held at the NUWC Division Newport and Sail Newport on Aug. 29. The daylong event, hosted by Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge, alongside nonprofit partner 401 Tech Bridge, connected innovative small businesses with U.S. Navy scientists and engineers and Department of Defense (DoD) stakeholders to facilitate rapid delivery of capabilities to the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024
    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    TAGS

    Wartime Readiness
    NUWC Division Newport
    401 Tech Bridge
    Northeast Tech Bridge
    Blue Tech Demo Day

