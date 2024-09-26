Cutting-edge technologies spotlighted at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 30 technology companies showcased their products during the 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day, which was held at the NUWC Division Newport and Sail Newport on Aug. 29. The daylong event, hosted by Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge, alongside nonprofit partner 401 Tech Bridge, connected innovative small businesses with U.S. Navy scientists and engineers and Department of Defense (DoD) stakeholders to facilitate rapid delivery of capabilities to the warfighter.