52D ADA Command Team Interviews Chaplain Marcus Smith: A Conversation on Service, Family, and Faith

Meet Chaplain Marcus Smith, a dedicated spiritual leader serving with the 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany. In this heartfelt interview, Col. Haileyesus Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson sit down with Chaplain Smith to discuss his journey of faith and service in the Army. Joined by his wife, the couple reflects on the sacrifices they've made, the support they’ve found in the Army community, and the deep commitment that drives them forward. Watch as they share their inspiring story of love, faith, and dedication.