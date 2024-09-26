Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52D ADA Command Team Interviews Chaplain Marcus Smith: A Conversation on Service, Family, and Faith

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Meet Chaplain Marcus Smith, a dedicated spiritual leader serving with the 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany. In this heartfelt interview, Col. Haileyesus Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson sit down with Chaplain Smith to discuss his journey of faith and service in the Army. Joined by his wife, the couple reflects on the sacrifices they've made, the support they’ve found in the Army community, and the deep commitment that drives them forward. Watch as they share their inspiring story of love, faith, and dedication.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 09:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938167
    VIRIN: 240828-A-FK524-8011
    Filename: DOD_110588013
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

