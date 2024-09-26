332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing conducted a night mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) July 30, 2024. This exercise was designed to simulate a worst-case scenario; preparing first responders to handle the worst often helps them think fast and better support less extreme situations. First responders conduct multiple exercises while in the USCENTCOM AOR to posture themselves to continuously support U.S. forces and their coalition partners while they work to maintain stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938157
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-AF202-7477
|Filename:
|DOD_110587858
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
