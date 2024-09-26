Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing conducted a night mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) July 30, 2024. This exercise was designed to simulate a worst-case scenario; preparing first responders to handle the worst often helps them think fast and better support less extreme situations. First responders conduct multiple exercises while in the USCENTCOM AOR to posture themselves to continuously support U.S. forces and their coalition partners while they work to maintain stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 09:07
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    medical
    332nd AEW
    security forces
    training
    mass casualty

