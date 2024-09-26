332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing conducted a night mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) July 30, 2024. This exercise was designed to simulate a worst-case scenario; preparing first responders to handle the worst often helps them think fast and better support less extreme situations. First responders conduct multiple exercises while in the USCENTCOM AOR to posture themselves to continuously support U.S. forces and their coalition partners while they work to maintain stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video)