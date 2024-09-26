68th Theater Medical Command (Conserve Power) Activation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Uncasing the 68th Theater Medical Command unit colors. After unfurling, Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa, receives the unit colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle S. Brunell, senior enlisted advisor, 68th Theater Medical Command. Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe then passes the unit colors to Col. Tracy Michael, commander, 68th Theater Medical Command. Following the official ceremony, the Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 68th Theater Medical Command received their unit patch. The role of the 68th Theater Medical Command is to coordinate, integrate, and synchronize medical support across the Europe and Africa theaters. Sep. 20, 2024, Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)