Uncasing the 68th Theater Medical Command unit colors. After unfurling, Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa, receives the unit colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle S. Brunell, senior enlisted advisor, 68th Theater Medical Command. Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe then passes the unit colors to Col. Tracy Michael, commander, 68th Theater Medical Command. Following the official ceremony, the Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 68th Theater Medical Command received their unit patch. The role of the 68th Theater Medical Command is to coordinate, integrate, and synchronize medical support across the Europe and Africa theaters. Sep. 20, 2024, Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 07:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938153
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-MX671-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_110587835
|Length:
|00:15:15
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th Theater Medical Command (Conserve Power) Activation Ceremony, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.