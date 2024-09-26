Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th Theater Medical Command (Conserve Power) Activation Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Uncasing the 68th Theater Medical Command unit colors. After unfurling, Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa, receives the unit colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle S. Brunell, senior enlisted advisor, 68th Theater Medical Command. Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe then passes the unit colors to Col. Tracy Michael, commander, 68th Theater Medical Command. Following the official ceremony, the Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 68th Theater Medical Command received their unit patch. The role of the 68th Theater Medical Command is to coordinate, integrate, and synchronize medical support across the Europe and Africa theaters. Sep. 20, 2024, Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938153
    VIRIN: 240920-A-MX671-1101
    Filename: DOD_110587835
    Length: 00:15:15
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th Theater Medical Command (Conserve Power) Activation Ceremony, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

