    A-10 Maintenance Teams Facilitate Sky Shield 9

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing perform repairs on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Sky Shield 9 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2024. This exercise integrated multiple aircraft platforms and subject matter experts to develop seamless coalition interoperability across every warfighting domain and in defense of the CENTCOM AOR.

