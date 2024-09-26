Crew chiefs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing perform repairs on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Sky Shield 9 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2024. This exercise integrated multiple aircraft platforms and subject matter experts to develop seamless coalition interoperability across every warfighting domain and in defense of the CENTCOM AOR.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938150
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110587772
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A-10 Maintenance Teams Facilitate Sky Shield 9, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.