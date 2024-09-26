A-10 Maintenance Teams Facilitate Sky Shield 9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crew chiefs assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing perform repairs on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Sky Shield 9 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2024. This exercise integrated multiple aircraft platforms and subject matter experts to develop seamless coalition interoperability across every warfighting domain and in defense of the CENTCOM AOR.