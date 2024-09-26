Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Shield 9

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and 332d AEW participate in Sky Shield 9 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2024. Sky Shield exercises involve multiple air and ground assets, including fighter jets, air defense systems and command and control elements. This iteration is focused on strengthening interoperability between U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force personnel in contested environments within the region. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938149
    VIRIN: 240719-F-IA158-2001
    Filename: DOD_110587752
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    F-15
    A-10
    AFCENT
    Sky Shield

