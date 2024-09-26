Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and 332d AEW participate in Sky Shield 9 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2024. Sky Shield exercises involve multiple air and ground assets, including fighter jets, air defense systems and command and control elements. This iteration is focused on strengthening interoperability between U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force personnel in contested environments within the region. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938149
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110587752
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sky Shield 9, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.