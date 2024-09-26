video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and 332d AEW participate in Sky Shield 9 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 17, 2024. Sky Shield exercises involve multiple air and ground assets, including fighter jets, air defense systems and command and control elements. This iteration is focused on strengthening interoperability between U.S. Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force personnel in contested environments within the region. (U.S. Air Force video)