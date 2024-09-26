Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Overall AFN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Representatives from 26 African nations participated in the 2024 Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) Planning Conference in Lusaka, Zambia, Sept. 16-20, 2024. The AAAF is a voluntary, non-political organization focused on collaborative, multilateral engagements to promote African-led air power solutions among 29 African member nations in collaboration with the United States Air Force. The working group is building on the AAAF exercise series, a tactical means by which the association operationalizes its goals of developing each African air force capacity, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)