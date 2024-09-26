Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Overall AFN

Representatives from 26 African nations participated in the 2024 Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) Planning Conference in Lusaka, Zambia, Sept. 16-20, 2024. The AAAF is a voluntary, non-political organization focused on collaborative, multilateral engagements to promote African-led air power solutions among 29 African member nations in collaboration with the United States Air Force. The working group is building on the AAAF exercise series, a tactical means by which the association operationalizes its goals of developing each African air force capacity, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
