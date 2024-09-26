Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Opening Ceremony AFN

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    09.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton and Senior Airman Gabriel Held

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Opening Ceremony for the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) Planning Conference, held in Lusaka, Zambia, Sept. 16, 2024. The AAAF is a voluntary, non-political organization focused on collaborative, multilateral engagements to promote African-led air power solutions among 29 African member nations in collaboration with the United States Air Force. The working group is building on the AAAF exercise series, a tactical means by which the association operationalizes its goals of developing each African air force capacity, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:10
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM

    Ceremony
    Zambia
    Lusaka
    AAAF

