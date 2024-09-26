Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Tire Safety

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Winter is coming, USAG Stuttgart! Make sure your vehicle is ready for the season. Switch to winter tires by October and keep them on until Easter. Need a tire change? Head to the Auto Skills Center on Panzer Kaserne. Stay safe on the roads! For more tips, visit StuttgartCitizen.com.

    Graphic - https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5285319/winter-tire-safety
    Winter Tire Safety, by TSgt Cambria Ferguson

    B-roll - https://www.dvidshub.net/video/652043/know-cchi-winter-tires-snow-chains
    Winter Tires & Snow Chains, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron

