Winter is coming, USAG Stuttgart! Make sure your vehicle is ready for the season. Switch to winter tires by October and keep them on until Easter. Need a tire change? Head to the Auto Skills Center on Panzer Kaserne. Stay safe on the roads! For more tips, visit StuttgartCitizen.com.
Graphic - https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5285319/winter-tire-safety
Winter Tire Safety, by TSgt Cambria Ferguson
B-roll - https://www.dvidshub.net/video/652043/know-cchi-winter-tires-snow-chains
Winter Tires & Snow Chains, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron
