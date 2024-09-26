Sky Soldiers 1-503 LFX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd

Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a live fire exercise at

the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 19, 2024. The 173rd Airborne

Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of

projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central

Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis

Monroe)