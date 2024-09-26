Sky Soldiers 1-503 LFX

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd
Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a live fire exercise at
the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 19, 2024. The 173rd Airborne
Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of
projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central
Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis
Monroe)
Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 04:30
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
