    Sky Soldiers 1-503 LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd
    Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a live fire exercise at
    the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 19, 2024. The 173rd Airborne
    Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of
    projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central
    Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis
    Monroe)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 04:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938141
    VIRIN: 240919-A-XB890-2005
    Filename: DOD_110587687
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SET-AF
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

