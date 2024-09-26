Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Zambia Air Force WOI Festus Mwelwa Interview

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    09.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton and Senior Airman Gabriel Held

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with Association of African Air Forces Senior Enlisted Representative lead, Zambia Air Force WOI Festus Mwelwa. The AAAF is an African-led organization facilitated by the U.S. to foster dialogue and develop solutions to air power challenges in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938140
    VIRIN: 240919-F-XX926-1002
    Filename: DOD_110587686
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM

    This work, Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Zambia Air Force WOI Festus Mwelwa Interview, by SSG Carter Acton and SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Conference
    Zambia
    Lusaka
    AAAF

