Interview with Association of African Air Forces Senior Enlisted Representative lead, Zambia Air Force WOI Festus Mwelwa. The AAAF is an African-led organization facilitated by the U.S. to foster dialogue and develop solutions to air power challenges in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 07:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938140
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-XX926-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110587686
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|LUSAKA, ZM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Zambia Air Force WOI Festus Mwelwa Interview, by SSG Carter Acton and SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
