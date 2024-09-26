U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chris Rosene, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Officer, speaks about the shoot on the move training the SGT STOUT air defense system Sept. 18 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Formerly known as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, the SGT STOUT will protect maneuvering forces by defeating, destroying or neutralizing unmanned aircraft systems, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 04:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938138
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-JK865-3141
|Filename:
|DOD_110587683
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, (vertical) Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.