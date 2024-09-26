Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Col. Wingstone Nyika Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    09.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton and Senior Airman Gabriel Held

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with Association of African Air Forces Secretary General, Zambia Air Force Col. Wingstone Nyika. The AAAF is an African-led organization facilitated by the U.S. to foster dialogue and develop solutions to air power challenges in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938137
    VIRIN: 240918-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110587648
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Association of African Air Forces Planning Conference - Col. Wingstone Nyika Interview, by SSG Carter Acton and SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Zambia
    Air Force
    Lusaka
    AAAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download