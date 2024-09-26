September is #SuicidePrevention Month. The theme “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” reminds us that anytime is the right time to reach out. This year, hundreds of community residents gathered for a suicide prevention ruck march at Camp Zama.
Additional footage provided by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division
As a reminder to the entire community, the Military Crisis Line is available 24/7. From a DSN phone, dial 988 and press 1. From a cell phone in Japan, please dial 046-407-8255 to speak directly to a Crisis Line Counselor 24/7.
