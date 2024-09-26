Master Resiliency Suicide Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – 36 Wing Master Resiliency Trainer Master Sgt Charlton Nelson highlights some tips and tricks to deal with life stressors and speaks on ways to stay resilient. The goal for MRT is to educate and provide essential information, processes, and resources through interactive lecture, guided discussions, and role plays developing the knowledge and skills to deal with stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)