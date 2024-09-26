Master Resiliency Suicide Awareness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – 36 Wing Master Resiliency Trainer Master Sgt Charlton Nelson highlights some tips and tricks to deal with life stressors and speaks on ways to stay resilient. The goal for MRT is to educate and provide essential information, processes, and resources through interactive lecture, guided discussions, and role plays developing the knowledge and skills to deal with stress. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)

