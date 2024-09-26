Black Hawks from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division are dense-packed into a hangar to protect the helicopters from the effects of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 26, 2024, at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army video by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938120
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-BL368-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110587225
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for Hurricane Helene, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
