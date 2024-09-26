Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Black Hawks from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division are dense-packed into a hangar to protect the helicopters from the effects of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 26, 2024, at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army video by Monica K. Guthrie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938120
    VIRIN: 240926-A-BL368-1001
    Filename: DOD_110587225
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for Hurricane Helene, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    severe weather
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Hurricane Helene
    dense-packed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download