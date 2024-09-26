Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 32-year-old man from fishing vessel near San Clemente Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 32-year-old male off the commercial fishing vessel Legacy approximately 1 mile west of San Clemente Island, California on Sept. 25, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the passenger into the helicopter, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services at Sector San Diego. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938115
    VIRIN: 240925-G-G0211-1001
    PIN: 933734
    Filename: DOD_110587121
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    California Coast
    Coast Guard California
    CoastGuardNewsWire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download