Coast Guard medevacs 32-year-old man from fishing vessel near San Clemente Island

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 32-year-old male off the commercial fishing vessel Legacy approximately 1 mile west of San Clemente Island, California on Sept. 25, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the passenger into the helicopter, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services at Sector San Diego. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
