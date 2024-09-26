Army Reserve CSM visits AR-MEDCOM, commends medics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, toured the headquarters of Army Reserve Medical Command here and interacted with enlisted Soldiers during his visit, September 24, 2024. Betty began the day by taking part in a collective Physical Readiness Training session with AR-MEDCOM noncommissioned officers, followed by an NCO Developmental Program session with input from AR-MEDCOM NCOs in the audience and feedback from him and Command Sgt. Maj. John Hilton and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Kaim; the AR-MEDCOM CSM and 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) CSM, respectively.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)



Music used with license through Epidemic Sound

Song: Enigma Perpetuum

Artist: Eden Avery