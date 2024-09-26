Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve CSM visits AR-MEDCOM, commends medics

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, toured the headquarters of Army Reserve Medical Command here and interacted with enlisted Soldiers during his visit, September 24, 2024. Betty began the day by taking part in a collective Physical Readiness Training session with AR-MEDCOM noncommissioned officers, followed by an NCO Developmental Program session with input from AR-MEDCOM NCOs in the audience and feedback from him and Command Sgt. Maj. John Hilton and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Kaim; the AR-MEDCOM CSM and 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) CSM, respectively.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used with license through Epidemic Sound
    Song: Enigma Perpetuum
    Artist: Eden Avery

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    USARC
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    NCOPD
    Army Reserve CSM

