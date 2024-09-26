U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Division compete in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2023. The squad competition is a week-long competition held to test the proficiency of squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by LCpl. Nevaeh Segura)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 01:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938113
|VIRIN:
|240920-M-BK941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110587105
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3D MARDIV Squad Competition, by LCpl Nevaeh Segura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
