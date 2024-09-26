Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3D MARDIV Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Division compete in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2023. The squad competition is a week-long competition held to test the proficiency of squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by LCpl. Nevaeh Segura)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938113
    VIRIN: 240920-M-BK941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110587105
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MARDIV Squad Competition, by LCpl Nevaeh Segura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines; 3D MARDIV; Training; Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download