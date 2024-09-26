Mrs. Hillary Scales-Lewis, an education counselor, emphasizes that education is everybody’s top priority and recommends Soldiers and family members to take advantage of many educational opportunities provided by academic professionals at the Education Center on Torii Station. 2024 edited version.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 19:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938107
|VIRIN:
|171215-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110586972
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Education Center Promo 15DEC2017, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.