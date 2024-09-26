Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Education Center Promo 15DEC2017

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2017

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Mrs. Hillary Scales-Lewis, an education counselor, emphasizes that education is everybody’s top priority and recommends Soldiers and family members to take advantage of many educational opportunities provided by academic professionals at the Education Center on Torii Station. 2024 edited version.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938107
    VIRIN: 171215-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586972
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Education Center Promo 15DEC2017, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    171215

