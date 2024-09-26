Burmese Chase Urban Close Air Support

U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and NATO Allied service members participate in a urban close air support simulation as part of Burmese Chase 24, at Swansboro, North Carolina, Sept. 13, 2024. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral exercise that includes training on integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 19:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938106
|VIRIN:
|240913-M-NU424-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110586969
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SWANSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
