Supporting Our Nation- Helene 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) is coordinating closely with Federal agencies, state, local, and tribal government officials in Florida to support local residents and prepare

for the impacts of HURRICANE HELENE on the state, our facilities, and projects. Emergency Management Specialist Micheal A. Ornella explains. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)