Supporting Our Nation- Helene 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) is coordinating closely with Federal agencies, state, local, and tribal government officials in Florida to support local residents and prepare
for the impacts of HURRICANE HELENE on the state, our facilities, and projects. Emergency Management Specialist Micheal A. Ornella explains. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938100
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110586930
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.