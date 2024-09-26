Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey Iwuagwu 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240926-N-JU916-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducts night flight operations on Sept. 26. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Casey Iwuagwu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938099
    VIRIN: 240926-N-JU916-1003
    Filename: DOD_110586913
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment, by PO2 Casey Iwuagwu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Truman
    Aircraft carrier
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

