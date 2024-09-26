Commanding General of the Pacific Ocean Division tours civil works projects in Alaska

Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz, commanding general of the Pacific Ocean Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visited Alaska from Sept. 16 to 20. Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, commander of the USACE Alaska District, accompanied Goetz as they toured several ongoing USACE projects throughout the state.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938096
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-WI060-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110586872
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
