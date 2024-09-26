Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Medical Battalion Participates in a Certification Exercise (CERTEX 24.4)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Certification Exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 24, 2024. 2nd Medical Battalion conducted their first ever company-wide CERTEX with Alpha Company to enhance medical readiness in core mission essential tasks and demonstrate proficiency in field environment medical care. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938073
    VIRIN: 240925-M-JI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586337
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Medical Battalion Participates in a Certification Exercise (CERTEX 24.4), by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    2nd MLG
    CERTEX
    USNORTHCOM
    Camp Lejeune
    2nd Medical Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download