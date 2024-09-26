Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Dental Battalion Conducts Semi-Annual ADALEX

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in an Authorized Dental Allowances List (ADAL) Exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2024. ADALEX is a semi-annual operation to qualify corpsmen and dental assistants on their abilities to perform in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938054
    VIRIN: 240926-M-HP122-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586248
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Dental Battalion Conducts Semi-Annual ADALEX, by Sgt Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Navy
    2nd Dental
    ADALEX

