    Table 6 Gunnery B-Roll

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct their table six gunnery, Sept. 25, 2024, Fort Cavazos, TX. During this gunnery training, Soldiers attempt to qualify on the M240B machine gun and the 120mm smooth bore cannon on their M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank
    in preparation for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Morse).

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938053
    VIRIN: 240925-A-YK151-7211
    Filename: DOD_110586241
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    7thMPAD 1stCavalryDivison Gunnery Tanks

