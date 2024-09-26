Table 6 Gunnery B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct their table six gunnery, Sept. 25, 2024, Fort Cavazos, TX. During this gunnery training, Soldiers attempt to qualify on the M240B machine gun and the 120mm smooth bore cannon on their M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank

in preparation for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Morse).