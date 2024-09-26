Table 6 Gunnery B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct their table six gunnery, Sept. 25, 2024, Fort Cavazos, TX. During this gunnery training, Soldiers attempt to qualify on the M240B machine gun and the 120mm smooth bore cannon on their M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank
in preparation for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Morse).
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938053
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-YK151-7211
|Filename:
|DOD_110586241
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
