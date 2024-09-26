Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging An infantryman

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Zachary Welch 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    What do Infantry Soldiers experience when they attend training at Fort Moore? In this video, we explain some of the key training events in forging an Infantry Soldier.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938050
    VIRIN: 240926-D-KQ416-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586221
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Army
    OSUT
    U.S. Army
    Fort Moore GA
    1-50 Infantry Regiment
    1-50

