What do Infantry Soldiers experience when they attend training at Fort Moore? In this video, we explain some of the key training events in forging an Infantry Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938050
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-KQ416-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110586221
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging An infantryman, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.