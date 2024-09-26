Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) Intern Rhenna Solberg

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Kristin Behrle 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Rhenna Solberg, a high school senior at Wheaton High School in Silver Spring, Md., speaks to her experience as a Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) intern at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division this past summer. SEAP provides high school students the opportunity to participate in research at a Department of the Navy (DoN) laboratory for eight weeks. Carderock fosters a fun, one-of-a-kind work atmosphere where brilliant minds can flourish and push the limits of the possible. Carderock also houses some of the nation's most advanced facilities for research, development, testing, and evaluation. These resources, spread across its headquarters and seven detachments, give the Navy a clear edge in creating the next generation of surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Kristin Behrle)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:33
    VIRIN: 240801-N-NH778-1001
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Carderock
    Navy
    STEM
    Internship
    Advanced Technology

