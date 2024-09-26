Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) Intern Rhenna Solberg

Rhenna Solberg, a high school senior at Wheaton High School in Silver Spring, Md., speaks to her experience as a Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) intern at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division this past summer. SEAP provides high school students the opportunity to participate in research at a Department of the Navy (DoN) laboratory for eight weeks. Carderock fosters a fun, one-of-a-kind work atmosphere where brilliant minds can flourish and push the limits of the possible. Carderock also houses some of the nation's most advanced facilities for research, development, testing, and evaluation. These resources, spread across its headquarters and seven detachments, give the Navy a clear edge in creating the next generation of surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy video by Kristin Behrle)
