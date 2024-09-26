Autonomous aviation transforms logistics during AGILE FLAG 24-3 exercise

AFWERX Autonomy Prime partners Joby and Reliable Robotics demonstrated how autonomous aviation can contribute to the Agile Combat Employment concept by flying daily autonomous logistics missions during the Air Force exercise AGILE FLAG 24-3 at Mojave Air and Space Port, California, Aug. 7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Joseph Jones)
