Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Autonomous aviation transforms logistics during AGILE FLAG 24-3 exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOJAVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Joseph J Jones 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX Autonomy Prime partners Joby and Reliable Robotics demonstrated how autonomous aviation can contribute to the Agile Combat Employment concept by flying daily autonomous logistics missions during the Air Force exercise AGILE FLAG 24-3 at Mojave Air and Space Port, California, Aug. 7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Joseph Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938042
    VIRIN: 240807-F-TV928-1012
    Filename: DOD_110586070
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: MOJAVE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous aviation transforms logistics during AGILE FLAG 24-3 exercise, by Joseph J Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    autonomous
    AFWERX
    AGILEFLAG
    AGILEFLAG 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download