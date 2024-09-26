In a Public Service Announcement for National Insider Threat Awareness Month, DCSA Director David Cattler talks about the importance of this year's theme, "Deter, Detect, Mitigate." In the 6th year of the NITAM, he highlights the importance of this observance that brings together security professionals from government and industry to champion the value of an effective insider threat program
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 13:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938035
|VIRIN:
|240908-D-D0493-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110586008
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) Introduction by DCSA Director David Cattler, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
