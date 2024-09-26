National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) Introduction by DCSA Director David Cattler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a Public Service Announcement for National Insider Threat Awareness Month, DCSA Director David Cattler talks about the importance of this year's theme, "Deter, Detect, Mitigate." In the 6th year of the NITAM, he highlights the importance of this observance that brings together security professionals from government and industry to champion the value of an effective insider threat program