    National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) Introduction by DCSA Director David Cattler

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    In a Public Service Announcement for National Insider Threat Awareness Month, DCSA Director David Cattler talks about the importance of this year's theme, "Deter, Detect, Mitigate." In the 6th year of the NITAM, he highlights the importance of this observance that brings together security professionals from government and industry to champion the value of an effective insider threat program

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 13:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938035
    VIRIN: 240908-D-D0493-2001
    Filename: DOD_110586008
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) Introduction by DCSA Director David Cattler, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSA

