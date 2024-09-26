POTION: Tactical Decision Aid Assisting UAV Operators

DEADHORSE, Ala. — U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) co-developed a Path OptimizaTION (POTION) tactical decision aid to assist unmanned air vehicle (UAV) operators with mission planning and situational awareness.
|09.08.2023
|09.26.2024 13:29
|Package
|938034
|240926-N-UI176-1001
|DOD_110585995
|00:04:28
|DEAD HORSE, ALASKA, US
|1
|1
