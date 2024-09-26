Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTION: Tactical Decision Aid Assisting UAV Operators

    DEAD HORSE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    DEADHORSE, Ala. — U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) co-developed a Path OptimizaTION (POTION) tactical decision aid to assist unmanned air vehicle (UAV) operators with mission planning and situational awareness.

    This work, POTION: Tactical Decision Aid Assisting UAV Operators, by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

