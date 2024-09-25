Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson Resiliency Stand-to 2024

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    United States Army Training Center & Fort Jackson leadership encourages the Fort Jackson community to come out to the 2024 Resiliency Stand-to, October 3-4, 2024

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 12:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938033
    VIRIN: 240924-A-JU979-2506
    Filename: DOD_110585985
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson Resiliency Stand-to 2024, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson Resiliency Stand To

