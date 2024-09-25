Defense Leaders Hold Briefing on Security Partnership

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and British Defense Secretary John Healey hold a joint press conference following an AUKUS defense ministerial meeting in London, Sept. 26, 2024. During their meeting, the defense leaders discussed Pillars I and II of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership intended to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|938025
|Filename:
|DOD_110585920
|Length:
|00:52:33
|Location:
|LONDON, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
