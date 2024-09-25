Defense Leaders Hold Briefing on Security Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and British Defense Secretary John Healey hold a joint press conference following an AUKUS defense ministerial meeting in London, Sept. 26, 2024. During their meeting, the defense leaders discussed Pillars I and II of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership intended to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable.