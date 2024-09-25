Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Hold Briefing on Security Partnership

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.26.2024

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and British Defense Secretary John Healey hold a joint press conference following an AUKUS defense ministerial meeting in London, Sept. 26, 2024. During their meeting, the defense leaders discussed Pillars I and II of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership intended to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 12:07
    Location: LONDON, GB

