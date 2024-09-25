Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares ahead of Hurricane Helene

    ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Station Mayport crew members prepare for Hurricane Helene, Atlantic Beach, Florida, Sep. 25, 2024. Coast Guard crews are preparing across the Southeast are preparing and will respond to impacts from the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Mayport and Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938016
    VIRIN: 240926-G-G0107-1111
    Filename: DOD_110585727
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Hurricane Preparedness
    Storm Prep
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

