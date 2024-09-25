U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Quinn and Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Rose, Military Intelligence branch managers, explain what it's like to be an HRC (Human Resources Command) Branch Manager. Branch managers help, guide and assist Soldiers with every aspect of soldiers' career journey.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938015
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-ME530-9941
|Filename:
|DOD_110585664
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|BEAUMONT, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: HR Branch Manager, by James Heffron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
