    Day in the Life: HR Branch Manager

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by James Heffron 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Quinn and Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Rose, Military Intelligence branch managers, explain what it's like to be an HRC (Human Resources Command) Branch Manager. Branch managers help, guide and assist Soldiers with every aspect of soldiers' career journey.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 13:11
    Length: 00:02:33
    BEAUMONT, TEXAS, US

    #HRC
    #HumanResources
    #USArmy #Soldiers #Military

