    B-Roll: 15th MEU Completes Aircraft Cross Deck to USS Miguel Keith

    USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, complete a cross deck of aircraft to the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while underway in the Philippine Sea Sept. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are embarked aboard Miguel Keith conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938014
    VIRIN: 240922-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110585657
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Completes Aircraft Cross Deck to USS Miguel Keith, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ACE
    Aviation
    ESB
    USS Miguel Keith
    Expeditionary Staging Base

