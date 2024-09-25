B-Roll: 15th MEU Completes Aircraft Cross Deck to USS Miguel Keith

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, complete a cross deck of aircraft to the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while underway in the Philippine Sea Sept. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are embarked aboard Miguel Keith conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)