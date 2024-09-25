U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, complete a cross deck of aircraft to the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while underway in the Philippine Sea Sept. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are embarked aboard Miguel Keith conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938014
|VIRIN:
|240922-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110585657
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Completes Aircraft Cross Deck to USS Miguel Keith, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.