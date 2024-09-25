Medal of Honor: Philip G. Shadrach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938012" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Joe Biden posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldier Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach on July 3, 2024 for his heroism and courage during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862.



About the U.S. Army:



The Army Mission – our purpose – remains constant: To deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars by providing ready, prompt & sustained land dominance by Army forces across the full spectrum of conflict as part of the joint force.



Interested in joining the U.S. Army?

Visit: spr.ly/6001igl5L



Video credit: SGT Albert Juarez, SSG Thomas Calvert

Content provided by AMVID