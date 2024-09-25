Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor: George Wilson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    President Joe Biden posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldier Pvt. George D. Wilson on July 3, 2024 for his heroism and courage during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862.

    About the U.S. Army:

    The Army Mission – our purpose – remains constant: To deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars by providing ready, prompt & sustained land dominance by Army forces across the full spectrum of conflict as part of the joint force.

    Interested in joining the U.S. Army?
    Visit: spr.ly/6001igl5L

    Video credit: SGT Albert Juarez, SSG Thomas Calvert
    Content provided by AMVID

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938010
    VIRIN: 240703-A-SX958-1352
    Filename: DOD_110585624
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor: George Wilson, by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Joe Biden
    George Wilson
    Medal Of Honor (Award Category)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download