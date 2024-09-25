Medal of Honor: George Wilson

President Joe Biden posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldier Pvt. George D. Wilson on July 3, 2024 for his heroism and courage during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862.
Video credit: SGT Albert Juarez, SSG Thomas Calvert
Content provided by AMVID
|07.03.2024
09.26.2024
Video Productions
938010
240703-A-SX958-1352
DOD_110585624
00:03:07
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
