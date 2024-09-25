Dutch KCT and 12th Infantry Battalion Complete advanced Riverine Training

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Operators from the Royal Netherlands Army's Korps Commandotroepen (KCT) and 12th Infantry Battalion (Air Assault) participate in simulated insertion and extraction operations during advanced riverine training at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) located at the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.
This iteration of advanced training marks a 10-year relationship between the KCT and NAVSCIATTS, further enhancing U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command's (NSW) maritime SOF capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas.
NAVSCIATTS, operating under NSW, is a security cooperation training command supporting geographic combatant commands' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, almost 14,000 international security force professionals from 129 allies and partners have trained with this historic command. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)
