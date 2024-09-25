Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dutch KCT and 12th Infantry Battalion Complete advanced Riverine Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Operators from the Royal Netherlands Army's Korps Commandotroepen (KCT) and 12th Infantry Battalion (Air Assault) participate in simulated insertion and extraction operations during advanced riverine training at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) located at the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    This iteration of advanced training marks a 10-year relationship between the KCT and NAVSCIATTS, further enhancing U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command's (NSW) maritime SOF capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas.

    NAVSCIATTS, operating under NSW, is a security cooperation training command supporting geographic combatant commands' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, almost 14,000 international security force professionals from 129 allies and partners have trained with this historic command. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938006
    VIRIN: 240925-N-TI567-1005
    PIN: 123410-N
    Filename: DOD_110585517
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dutch KCT and 12th Infantry Battalion Complete advanced Riverine Training, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSW
    SOCEUR
    EUCOM
    USSOCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download