    Florida Guard Set Up Satellite Communications Ahead of Hurricane Helene

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers from the 2-124th Infantry Regiment set up antennas for satellite communication in Tallahassee, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 in preparation for Hurricane Helene. This essential task ensures reliable communication capabilities as part of the Florida National Guard’s response efforts ahead of the approaching storm. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938004
    VIRIN: 240925-A-BE701-6710
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110585489
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Florida Guard Set Up Satellite Communications Ahead of Hurricane Helene, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

