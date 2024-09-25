Florida Army National Guard Soldiers from the 2-124th Infantry Regiment set up antennas for satellite communication in Tallahassee, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 in preparation for Hurricane Helene. This essential task ensures reliable communication capabilities as part of the Florida National Guard’s response efforts ahead of the approaching storm. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)
|09.25.2024
|09.26.2024 09:00
|B-Roll
|938004
|240925-A-BE701-6710
|01
|DOD_110585489
|00:01:15
|TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
This work, Florida Guard Set Up Satellite Communications Ahead of Hurricane Helene, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
