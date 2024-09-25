U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, roll out to prepare for disaster response prior Hurricane Helene arriving. The 202nd RHS mobilized clearance teams who are trained and prepared to assist with debris removal following natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938003
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-HQ196-4787
|Filename:
|DOD_110585474
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron Mobilizes for Hurricane Helene Preparedness, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
