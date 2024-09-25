Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    202nd RED HORSE Squadron Mobilizes for Hurricane Helene Preparedness

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, roll out to prepare for disaster response prior Hurricane Helene arriving. The 202nd RHS mobilized clearance teams who are trained and prepared to assist with debris removal following natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938003
    VIRIN: 240925-F-HQ196-4787
    Filename: DOD_110585474
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron Mobilizes for Hurricane Helene Preparedness, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    202nd Red Horse
    FLANG
    125th FW

