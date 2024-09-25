202nd RED HORSE Squadron Mobilizes for Hurricane Helene Preparedness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, roll out to prepare for disaster response prior Hurricane Helene arriving. The 202nd RHS mobilized clearance teams who are trained and prepared to assist with debris removal following natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)