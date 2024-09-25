Video footage of various countries rendering their military salute at BakonyKúti Training Area, Hungary, May 8, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 08:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938001
|VIRIN:
|240508-F-ER993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110585432
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|BAKONYKúTI TRAINING AREA, HU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Show me your salute!, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.