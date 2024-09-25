Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOA Commandant's Run

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) conduct the Commandant's run as part of the Basic Leader Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 29, 2024. The NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    EUCOM
    NCOA
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

