NCOA Commandant's Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) conduct the Commandant's run as part of the Basic Leader Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 29, 2024. The NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)