68th Theatre Medical Command reactivation B-roll

U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael assumed command of the 68th Theater Medical Command during an activation ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. 68th TMC executes mission command of assigned and attached operational medical units across the Europe and Africa areas of responsibility; coordinates, integrates, synchronizes, and continuously transforms the health system support and medical capabilities to set the theater and enable Joint and Combined Forces across the range of military operations. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)