    68th Theatre Medical Command reactivation B-roll

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael assumed command of the 68th Theater Medical Command during an activation ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. 68th TMC executes mission command of assigned and attached operational medical units across the Europe and Africa areas of responsibility; coordinates, integrates, synchronizes, and continuously transforms the health system support and medical capabilities to set the theater and enable Joint and Combined Forces across the range of military operations. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937984
    VIRIN: 240926-D-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_110585283
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    AFN
    ARMY

